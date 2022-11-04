Zevin Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,744 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.3% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.8 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.54. The company had a trading volume of 168,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.16. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.