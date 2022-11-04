Zevin Asset Management LLC Acquires 819 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 1.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $8,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in AON by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of AON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Insider Activity

AON Price Performance

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,496. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.58.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.