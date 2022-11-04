Zevin Asset Management LLC Buys 20,365 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEF. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 9.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 381,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 320,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 42,392 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Stock Performance

NYSE TEF traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.58. 35,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.60. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Telefónica

TEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.68) to €4.10 ($4.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.10) to €3.90 ($3.90) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telefónica from €3.50 ($3.50) to €2.90 ($2.90) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Stories

