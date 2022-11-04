Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $13.57 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 3.1% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $226,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Linde by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 44.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LIN traded up $6.77 on Friday, hitting $304.37. 46,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.70.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($370.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.