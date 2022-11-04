Zevin Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 3.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.18. The stock had a trading volume of 60,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,673. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.