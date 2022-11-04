Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.94. 91,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,841. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.00. The stock has a market cap of $200.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $276.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

