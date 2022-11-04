ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is Library Research Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Library Research Ltd decreased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,894,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for about 37.1% of Library Research Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Library Research Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $51,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $61,122,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after buying an additional 1,612,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 243.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,523,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,719,000 after buying an additional 1,080,405 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after buying an additional 1,044,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.27. 212,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,698. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of -0.14. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTO. StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

