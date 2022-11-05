105,244 Shares in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 105,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after buying an additional 162,786 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 146,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 132,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 888,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after buying an additional 118,359 shares during the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

VITL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vital Farms from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

