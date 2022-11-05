10,893 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

FITB stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.