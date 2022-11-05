11,278 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Cowa LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,076,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,719,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHD stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,187,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,947. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47.
