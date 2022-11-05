1,295 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $7.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.87. The company had a trading volume of 634,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

