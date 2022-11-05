139,000 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $64.21. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,817,412 shares of company stock valued at $226,877,729 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

