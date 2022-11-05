1,510 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

FLT opened at $177.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.32. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 28.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.08.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

