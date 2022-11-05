1,756 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,756 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 16.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 262,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in Walmart by 48.2% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,364 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 104,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 122.4% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $382.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.24. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.