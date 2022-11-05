1peco 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,391.00 (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, 1peco has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00007511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1peco has a total market capitalization of $241.19 million and approximately $1,391.00 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1peco Token Profile

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

