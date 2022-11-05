2,123 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $122.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

