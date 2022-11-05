29,249 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $50,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.22.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

EQNR opened at $37.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

