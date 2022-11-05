30,800 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000. BioNTech accounts for approximately 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in BioNTech by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in BioNTech by 58.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in BioNTech by 1.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,527,000 after buying an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $183.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BNTX traded up $9.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,558. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $374.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $7.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 32.49 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

