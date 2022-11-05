408,743 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 408,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,605,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,513,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,837,000 after buying an additional 1,042,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,228,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 584.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 571,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after buying an additional 487,866 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,750 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.