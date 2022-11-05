46,831 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Essex LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 162,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,280,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,423. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.