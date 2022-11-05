53,905 Shares in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 1.17% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the first quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 73.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the first quarter worth $845,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA UWM opened at $33.23 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79.

