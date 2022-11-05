700,208 Shares in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 700,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth $15,679,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth about $5,993,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth about $4,975,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth about $2,475,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth about $1,149,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdTheorent Price Performance

AdTheorent stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADTH shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AdTheorent from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on AdTheorent to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AdTheorent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

