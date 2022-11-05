7,947 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

VFC stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.19%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

