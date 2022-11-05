99,530 Shares in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Bought by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YPF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 191,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,845,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112,128 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 653,516 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 82.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,393,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 631,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $4,830,000. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

YPF opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $8.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

(Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.