Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,188 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 729,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $86,323,000 after purchasing an additional 80,734 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,126 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 134,592 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,902,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,857. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day moving average is $107.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.