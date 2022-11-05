ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $143.00 million and approximately $33,286.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00153748 USD and is up 36.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $27,060.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

