Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT cut its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,860 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.20% of Acadia Healthcare worth $12,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,735,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ACHC traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

