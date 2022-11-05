ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

