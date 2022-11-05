Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,430 shares of company stock worth $8,693,394. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.16. 2,496,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,622. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.00. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $164.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

