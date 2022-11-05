Achain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Achain has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $136,003.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006802 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005518 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004761 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004295 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

