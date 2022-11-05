Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 167.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Acushnet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Acushnet by 40.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Acushnet by 30.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $44.32 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

