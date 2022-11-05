Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Acushnet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Acushnet Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE GOLF opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Acushnet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,630,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Acushnet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

