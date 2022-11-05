Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $1.75

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00008190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $57.80 million and $318,967.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00018917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006777 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002178 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000637 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,621 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

