Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.20 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 1.0 %

ATGE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.27. 550,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at $216,000.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

