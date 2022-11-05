Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-$4.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after acquiring an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after acquiring an additional 115,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after buying an additional 845,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after buying an additional 100,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after buying an additional 147,758 shares during the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

