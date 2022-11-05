Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.20 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ATGE traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $42.27. 550,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 845,743 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,228,000.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

