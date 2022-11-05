Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 15th

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $83.20 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,834,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.