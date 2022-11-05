Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.16. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at $505,131.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942 over the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

