Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WMS traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,559. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total transaction of $845,288.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

