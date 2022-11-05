AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

AdvanSix has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AdvanSix to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

AdvanSix Trading Up 3.6 %

ASIX traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 232,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,902. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.50 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,752.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $105,360. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 77.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at $222,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

