AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ASIX opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.78. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.50 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,345.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,360. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,153,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 2,306.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after buying an additional 571,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 190,886 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 129,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,181,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.