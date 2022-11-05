AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th.
AdvanSix Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of ASIX opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.78. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.
AdvanSix Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,345.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,360. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AdvanSix
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,153,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 2,306.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after buying an additional 571,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 190,886 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 129,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,181,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
