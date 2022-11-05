Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

AGLE stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity at Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.49% and a negative net margin of 1,244.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcio Souza acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 184,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.