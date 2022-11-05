AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82, Briefing.com reports. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER opened at $55.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. AerCap has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

About AerCap

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

