AES (NYSE:AES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. AES has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AES by 285.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AES by 1,223.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in AES by 35.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in AES by 51.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AES. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

