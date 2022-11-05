AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on AEye from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
AEye Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. AEye has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $125.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEye
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIDR. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in AEye during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in AEye by 20.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 880,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 150,183 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AEye by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AEye during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AEye during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AEye
AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AEye (LIDR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.