agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for agilon health’s FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut agilon health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.57.

agilon health stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,713,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. agilon health has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $276,068,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,785,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,785,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $186,809.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,410,216 shares of company stock valued at $277,646,991 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in agilon health by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in agilon health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in agilon health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,506 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,430,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,322,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,773,000 after buying an additional 456,437 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

