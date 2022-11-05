Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $25.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.99. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $46.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

