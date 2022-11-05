AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.60) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.80 ($3.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.67) to €2.80 ($2.80) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.40 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.80 ($3.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

AIB Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of AIBRF opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

