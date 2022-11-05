Aion Trading Down 1.9% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Aion has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $20.34 million and approximately $684,695.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00133099 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00244730 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00070064 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023472 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

