Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Air Lease has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Air Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Air Lease to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

AL stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.13. 1,162,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Lease will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 35.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

